Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of MNTK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,571. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.93.
About Montauk Renewables
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.