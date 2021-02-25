Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Stephen T. Tulenko Sells 1,144 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MCO traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.29. 750,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.00. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 238,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,110,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

