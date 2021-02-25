MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $0.19

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $26,259.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 15,223,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,202,007 tokens. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

