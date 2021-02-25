More Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $462.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. More Coin has a total market cap of $101,650.58 and approximately $462.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. One More Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

