Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,354.82

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,354.82 ($17.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,520 ($19.86). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,488 ($19.44), with a volume of 66,307 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,507.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £749.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85.

In other news, insider Jen Tippin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($18.59) per share, with a total value of £14,230 ($18,591.59).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

