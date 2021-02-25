Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 40 Per Share

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MGNS traded up GBX 180 ($2.35) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,668 ($21.79). 506,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,507.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,354.82. The company has a market cap of £773.22 million and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1-year low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,940 ($25.35).

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Jen Tippin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($18.59) per share, with a total value of £14,230 ($18,591.59).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.