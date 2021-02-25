Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $47.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OZK. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $41.71. 641,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $43.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

