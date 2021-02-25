Morgan Stanley Boosts Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $42.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

NYSE CFX traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 32,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Colfax by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 994,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after acquiring an additional 623,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

