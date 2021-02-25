Morgan Stanley Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $283.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $283.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,517. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $326.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.