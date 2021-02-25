Morgan Stanley Boosts New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $13.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

NYCB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,195,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,243. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 51,128 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

