Morgan Stanley Boosts People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $19.75

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $19.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

PBCT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,109,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

