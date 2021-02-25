Morgan Stanley Boosts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $103.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.
Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,169. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.18.
In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
