Morgan Stanley Boosts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $103.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,169. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.