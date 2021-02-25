Morgan Stanley Boosts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $47.50

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $47.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

REG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of REG stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $55.25. 1,378,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 207.34, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after buying an additional 1,437,994 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

