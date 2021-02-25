Morgan Stanley Boosts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $70.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.
Shares of SR stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,373. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
