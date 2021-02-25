Morgan Stanley Boosts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $70.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,373. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

