Morgan Stanley Boosts Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target to $23.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s previous close.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

VVNT stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 892,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,567. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

