Morgan Stanley Cuts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $95.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.53. 1,632,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,884. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,461,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,620.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,995 shares of company stock worth $4,371,333. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

