Morgan Stanley Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $60.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Truist increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

NYSE:BYD traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.70. 48,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,238. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -100.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,707 shares of company stock worth $4,052,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

