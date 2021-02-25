Morgan Stanley Increases Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $85.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.22.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.22. 2,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,530. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.67, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.09.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $15,197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 3,833.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 194,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endava by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 806.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 192,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 170,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

