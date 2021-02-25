Morgan Stanley Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

FE stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,849. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

