Morgan Stanley Increases Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $17.25

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $17.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,288,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,790,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.