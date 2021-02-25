Morgan Stanley Increases iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $14.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

IHRT traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 39,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

