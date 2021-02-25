Morgan Stanley Increases NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $338.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $338.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,148. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.59 and a 200 day moving average of $244.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,605,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

