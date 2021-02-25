Morgan Stanley Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $13.50

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. 1,692,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

