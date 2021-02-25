Morgan Stanley Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $500.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Shares of SIVB opened at $540.13 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

