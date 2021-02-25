Morgan Stanley Lowers Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target to $11.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $67,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.