Morgan Stanley Raises Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $180.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABG. Truist upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $168.46. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,586. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock worth $4,620,238 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,826 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,118,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,989,000 after purchasing an additional 215,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,021,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,021,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.