Morgan Stanley Raises Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $350.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $7.84 on Thursday, hitting $280.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $303.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,472 shares of company stock worth $22,290,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after buying an additional 499,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,548,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.