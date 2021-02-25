Morgan Stanley Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $68.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

CMA stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.58. 991,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,208. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

