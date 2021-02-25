Morgan Stanley Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $70.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQR. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.