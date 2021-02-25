Morgan Stanley Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $166.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.90. 1,455,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after purchasing an additional 68,233 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

