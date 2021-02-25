Morgan Stanley Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $72.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMED. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $62.05. 17,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,441. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Globus Medical by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after buying an additional 173,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.