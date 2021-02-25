Morgan Stanley Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $60.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

LNC stock opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,367,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

