Morgan Stanley Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $115.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

RGA stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.85. The stock had a trading volume of 482,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $142.76.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

