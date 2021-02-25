Morgan Stanley Raises VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Price Target to $36.00

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.75 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

VER has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $39.08. 1,397,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,728. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 112,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VEREIT by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.