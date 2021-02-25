Morgan Stanley Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $58.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.42 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $134,384.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,091 shares of company stock worth $7,774,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

