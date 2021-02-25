Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene (NYSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATH. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

