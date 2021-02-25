Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NYSE CNO opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

