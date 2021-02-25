Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WBRBY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wienerberger has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Wienerberger stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.83. 2,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

