Morgan Stanley Trims Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Target Price to $121.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.27. 2,566,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,093. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $125.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $4,317,309. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.