Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CFO Sells $959,813.23 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total value of $959,813.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $222.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,827. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth $485,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 50.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $289,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 189.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

