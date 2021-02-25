Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CFO Sells $959,813.23 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total value of $959,813.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $222.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,827. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
