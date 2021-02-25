Morningstar, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Morningstar has raised its dividend by 64.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MORN traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.68. The stock had a trading volume of 145,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,827. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.02. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $4,260,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,001,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $4,131,887.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,418,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,195,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,890 shares of company stock worth $34,928,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

