Morningstar, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.
Morningstar has raised its dividend by 64.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of MORN traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.68. The stock had a trading volume of 145,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,827. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.02. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.06.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
