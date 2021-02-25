Morses Club (LON:MCL) Shares Gap Down to $60.30

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.30 ($0.79), but opened at GBX 58.40 ($0.76). Morses Club shares last traded at GBX 61.66 ($0.81), with a volume of 235,389 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.96. The company has a market capitalization of £82.84 million and a PE ratio of 16.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

In other Morses Club news, insider Paul Smith sold 115,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77), for a total transaction of £67,891.89 ($88,701.19). Also, insider Nigel Knowles bought 20,000 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

Morses Club Company Profile (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

