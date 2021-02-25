Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) (CVE:MCG) Trading Up 233.3%

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) (CVE:MCG) was up 233.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,024,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,375% from the average daily volume of 137,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$15.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.

About Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) (CVE:MCG)

Melco China Resorts (Holding) Limited develops and operates ski resorts in China. Its portfolio includes Sun Mountain Yabuli, Sky Mountain Beidahu, The Lotus Mountain Club, Adventure Mountain Changchun, and Star Mountain Beijing resort properties in Beijing, Heilongjiang Province, and Jilin Province.

