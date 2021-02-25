Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. 17,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 37,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

