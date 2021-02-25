MovieBloc Market Cap Tops $19.37 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and $18.16 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00054889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.14 or 0.00742744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00031025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00036269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061545 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00042281 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,174,278,085 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

