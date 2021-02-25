MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.
MRC Global stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,744. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
