MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.

MRC Global stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,744. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

