MRJ Capital Inc. Acquires 12,500 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

MRJ Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for 2.6% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MRJ Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,354,000 after purchasing an additional 810,679 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,725,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,388 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 956,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 400,698 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $20,394,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

NYSE:WH traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.02, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

