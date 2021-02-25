MRJ Capital Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 2.4% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth $46,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo stock traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.43. 6,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,641. The company has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $170.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.98.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.