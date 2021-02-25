MRJ Capital Inc. Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MRJ Capital Inc. lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in American International Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 137,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,190. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

