MRJ Capital Inc. Purchases 3,600 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MRJ Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.8% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.57. 130,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142,542. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

